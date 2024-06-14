School pupils get creative for climate change competition

This competition was publicised to all schools and youth groups across the town, and we are delighted to say that we received plenty of entries.

Members of the Town Council’s Climate Emergency & Nature Recovery Standing Committee selected the winners of our Climate Change competition, and we would like to congratulate a pupil from Radbrook Primary School for winning the 5-8 years category, and a pupil from St Winefride's School for winning the 9-12 years category. Also, congratulations to all the runners up.

Winners in the 5-11 years category

If you would like to see the competition entries, please visit the Shropshire Archives at Castle Gates, who are displaying all the submissions for the duration of Great Big Green Week - please do call in and see the hard work that the youth of Shrewsbury have been doing to raise awareness about climate change.

Winners in the 9-12 years category

By Alan Jameson - Contributor