Helen McEntee ‘deeply concerned’ over missile strikes on Iran

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee has said she is “deeply concerned” after the US and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran.

Ms McEntee also said she was dismayed by the Iranian response and has called on all sides to de-escalate tensions.

The minister said there are a small number of Irish citizens in Iran.

US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

Ms McEntee said: “I am deeply concerned that the US and Israel have decided to launch widespread armed conflict against Iran at this time.

“I am equally dismayed at the Iranian response in recent hours.

“As was made clear to me on my visit to the region last month, further conflict is profoundly unhelpful and presents challenges which only make already deep divisions more dangerous and unstable and put more lives in the region at risk.

“We had hoped that it would be possible to reach a diplomatic agreement to resolve international concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.”

Ms McEntee said Ireland had been a “strong supporter” of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) which was agreed in 2015, as well as subsequent dialogue.

She urged all sides to “return to this path of negotiation”.

The minister said: “I call on all sides to de-escalate. We hope also that other states in the region will exercise restraint – a wider conflict will increase regional instability.”

Ms McEntee added: “There are a small number of Irish citizens in Iran, most of whom have been resident in the country for many years.

“I fully understand the concerns of Irish citizens in the region, and the concerns of their families and friends in Ireland and around the world.

“Our embassies in the region are actively engaged to support Irish citizens who are affected.

“Our travel advice remains that Irish citizens should not undertake travel to Iran. We also advise against travel to Israel.

“Our advice at this time to citizens in the region is to shelter in place.

“You should follow the directions of the local authorities and advice issued on social media by the Irish embassy to your country of residence.

“Our embassies in the region are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to provide consular assistance.

“We would ask relatives and friends who have queries or concerns about family members in the region to contact the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade consular team in Dublin at +353 1 4082000.”

The minister said she would remain in close contact with EU and international partners over the situation.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy (Damien Eagers/PA)

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said Taoiseach Micheal Martin should cancel his visit to the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Murphy said “The United States and Israel have launched a co-ordinated attack on Iran. This is an unprovoked attack that has no justification.

“We do not want more prevarication and weasel words from the Taoiseach. He must immediately and unreservedly condemn the United States, as well as Israel, for this shocking violence and he must demand that Trump ends this war on Iran.

“It is unthinkable that the Taoiseach would go to the White House shortly to give shamrock to Trump.

“Our national day cannot be used to whitewash Trump and his wars of aggression. It would be a travesty and a national embarrassment.”