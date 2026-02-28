John Swinney calls for work ‘at pace’ to find diplomatic solution in Iran

Scotland’s First Minister has called on the international community to work together “at pace” towards a diplomatic solution focused on de-escalation after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

The US and Israel described the attacks on Saturday as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

Sir Keir Starmer has chaired the UK Government’s emergency Cobra committee as missile strikes continue to rock the Middle East.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said a diplomatic route must be found to end the “nuclear ambitions of the Iranian regime”.

Mr Swinney said: “The Iranian government is an undemocratic, repressive regime and there must be a diplomatic solution to ensure they do not become a nuclear power.

“Recent history shows us that all nations must abide by the international rules-based system and it is for the United States and Israel to now demonstrate how this intervention is compatible with that position.

“The international community should now work together and at pace on a solution which focuses on de-escalation, ensures there is no additional loss of life and which provides a diplomatic route to ending the nuclear ambitions of the Iranian regime.”

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

It is understood that the UK was not involved in the US-Israeli strikes.

A UK Government spokesperson said the UK did not want to see “further escalation into a wider regional conflict” and reiterated Britain’s support for a negotiated solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.