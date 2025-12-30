Asbos would lead to one section of community policing other, Sinn Fein warned

Proposed new laws to combat anti-social behaviour would “result in one section of the community in the north of Ireland policing the other”, Sinn Fein warned in 2004.

A declassified file showed that Gerry Adams wrote to then Northern Ireland secretary Paul Murphy asking him to carry out further consultation into plans to introduce antisocial behaviour orders (Asbos) in the region.

The UK Government had published a consultation document in April which included plans for Asbos, which had already been introduced in England and Wales.

In his letter, Mr Adams said his party was “deeply concerned at the speed with which this legislation is being rushed through the system”.

Sinn Fein wrote to then NI secretary Paul Murphy over proposed anti-social behaviour laws in 2004 (PA)

A Sinn Fein briefing document attached to the letter set out the concerns.

It said the experience of Asbos in England and Wales showed they “have been used mainly against young people”.

It added: “The proposal to give the PSNI, district councils and the Housing Executive power to enforce Asbos is unacceptable.

“Given the sectarian make-up of the PSNI and given the past and current abuse of power by a significant number of district councils, Sinn Fein has no confidence that Asbos will be implemented in a fair and impartial manner.

“Combined with the judiciary (which will have a key role in ruling on Asbos) it is our concern that these three bodies will oversee and implement a process which will result in one section of the community in the north of Ireland policing the other.

“It is anticipated therefore that Asbos will impact more adversely on one section of the community than the other, namely young Catholic/nationalist males.”

The document said that anti-social behaviour was a “serious concern for all communities”.

It added: “However we do not feel that these measures are the best way of addressing this problem.

“It has been demonstrated that restorative justice approaches are much more likely to be successful in tackling low level anti-social behaviour.

“Legislation already exists to deal with the more serious problems but it is not being properly implemented due to the lack of a proper policing service.”