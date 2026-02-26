Harry and Meghan to visit World Central Kitchen’s Middle East headquarters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit a worldwide organisation feeding people in moments of crisis during their second day in Jordan.

Harry and Meghan will travel to the regional headquarters of the World Central Kitchen where it co-ordinates and deploys a million hot meals across Gaza every day.

Founded by chef Jose Andres, the organisation uses a network of field and community kitchens, bakeries and partners to enable almost half the population of Gaza to be fed.

The Sussexes have travelled to Jordan at the invitation of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu to learn more about the humanitarian effort to support the health and wellbeing of Syrians and Palestinians who have sought sanctuary in Jordan over many decades.

They will be joined by a WHO delegation for a visit to the national centre for rehabilitation of addicts as promoting mental health support is one of the themes of their visit.

The centre, operating under Jordan’s ministry of health’s national centre for mental health, has a 40-bed capacity and since its inauguration in 2001 has served as a short-term residential and outpatient treatment centre, offering medical withdrawal services, psychological support and social counselling.

During their final day in Jordan, the Sussexes will visit female leaders at the Jordanian Hashemite fund for human development, an organisation known as a pioneer in sustainable human development, and tour the King Hussein cancer centre.