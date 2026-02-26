Glasgow named Scotland’s ‘most generous city’ after response to Hoy appeal

Glasgow is Scotland’s “most generous city”, with donations to Sir Chris Hoy’s charity cycling appeal helping it claim the title, according to crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

The fundraising company compared per capita donations throughout 2025 on its online service.

Liverpool emerged as the “most generous” in the UK, with Glasgow taking second place.

Edinburgh was Scotland’s second-most generous city and ranked tenth in the UK.

Sir Chris is battling stage four cancer (Robert Perry/PA)

Glasgow’s position comes after a sizeable response to Sir Chris’ Tour de 4 cycling challenge, which raised more than £3.1 million in its inaugural year in 2025.

The Olympic star, who is battling stage four cancer, is launching the challenge again this year and the 2026 fundraising will support five major UK cancer charities.

The date of last year’s Tour de 4, September 7, saw the most donations in Glasgow and Scotland.

The largest single funding campaign in Scotland involved £184,000 being raised for the family of Rangers fan Christopher Potter.

He was killed after being struck by two cars in Istanbul while following the team. It included a donation from former Scotland star Robert Snodgrass.

More than £103,000 was raised for mother-of-two Eilidh Lowell in Paisley, after she was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

Meanwhile £64,000 was raised for father-of-three Kevin Wemyss in Inverness, who was also diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Glasgow’s biggest single appeal last year had £34,000 raised for a search operation for 38-year-old Greg Monks, who disappeared from a stag do in Portugal.

The Lord Provost accepted the award from Tim Cadogan (GoFundMe/PA)

GoFundMe chief executive Tim Cadogan presented the Lord Provost with an award to mark Glasgow’s generosity.

He said: “Glasgow’s achievement in becoming the most generous city in Scotland and second most generous in the UK is a testament to its long tradition of solidarity and compassion.

“Tour de 4 encapsulates this kindness in physical form – people from all over the world coming together in Glasgow to help each other.”

Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the people of Glasgow.

“This recognition from GoFundMe reflects something that we already know to be true; kindness and generosity is woven into the very fabric of our city.

“Whether responding to moments of crisis and hardship, supporting local causes, or getting behind challenges like the Tour de 4, Glaswegians consistently step forward for one another.

“Being acknowledged as Scotland’s most generous city, in addition to once again being named the UK’s friendliest, speaks volumes about the type of city we are.

“I am proud of everyone who contributed to this achievement, and I know Glasgow will continue to lead with humanity in the year ahead.”