Man arrested in Northern Ireland over alleged hit and run in London

A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland over an alleged hit and run in London that has left a 65-year-old pedestrian fighting for her life.

Police were called to Southend Lane, Lewisham, south-east London, on October 31 and the woman remains in a life-threatening condition, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

Michael McLaughlin, of Heath Park, Buncrana, in the Republic of Ireland, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

McLaughlin was arrested on a motorway in Northern Ireland by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers on Friday, the Met said.

The 38-year-old was escorted to England and interviewed at a south London police station.

He is in custody and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigative Unit are still looking to speak to witnesses and asked them to contact police on 101 quoting 9111/31NOV.