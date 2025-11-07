King pays tribute to Holocaust survivor and educator Manfred Goldberg

The King and senior royals have paid tribute to the “extraordinary dignity, resolve and courage” of Holocaust survivor and educator Manfred Goldberg who died aged 95.

Mr Goldberg championed Holocaust education by sharing his story in schools across the country and had met Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Sir Keir Starmer.

The King said that “it meant more to me than I can ever say to have been able to wish the fondest of farewells, a few weeks ago, to a truly special human being”.

William and Kate, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Manfred Goldberg at the former Nazi concentration camp at Stutthof, near Gdansk, Poland, in 2017 (Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/PA)

William and Kate said that “his tireless work to educate young people about the Holocaust will never be forgotten”.

Mr Goldberg was made an MBE by the King at Clarence House in September for his services to Holocaust remembrance and education.

After his death was announced on Thursday, the Holocaust Educational Trust said Mr Goldberg had dedicated his life to ensuring the “atrocities of the Holocaust would never be forgotten and that antisemitism in all its guises would be confronted”.

In a message of condolence, the King wrote: “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to hear the news of Manfred Goldberg’s recent death and, together with everyone present, mourn his great loss in our hearts and souls.

“Above all, it meant more to me than I can ever say to have been able to wish the fondest of farewells, a few weeks ago, to a truly special human being, in whose eyes shone the light of true redemption and humanity.

“As a survivor of the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that he found refuge in Britain, where he would later tell the world of the unimaginable atrocities he had witnessed as a young boy — an enduring reminder for our generation, and generations as yet unborn, of the depths of depravity and evil to which humankind can fall, when reason, compassion and truth are forsaken.

“Indeed, I was profoundly moved to hear Manfred’s recollections at this year’s reception to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and, more recently, during his investiture ceremony.

“Together with other Holocaust survivors, he became an integral part of the fabric of our nation; his extraordinary dignity, resolve and courage an example to us all, which will forever be remembered.

“It was the greatest privilege and joy to have known him and my prayers are with his dear family and those who grieve with them.”

In a message posted on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manfred Goldberg.

“Having joined him on a visit to Stutthof, we witnessed first-hand his extraordinary strength, grace and dedication to sharing his story.

“His tireless work to educate young people about the Holocaust will never be forgotten. W & C”

Mr Goldberg, who was born into an Orthodox Jewish family in Kassel, Germany, on April 21 1930, was deported by the Nazis to the Riga Ghetto in Latvia in December 1941 along with his mother, Rosa, and younger brother, Herman.

As the Red Army approached Riga in August 1944, surviving prisoners were moved to Stutthof concentration camp, near Gdansk in Poland.

Mr Goldberg spent more than eight months as a slave worker in Stutthof, where tens of thousands of Jews were killed, and its subcamps, including Stolp and Burggraben, before being liberated by the British Army in May 1945, aged 15.

He came to Britain with his mother in September 1946 to be reunited with his father, Baruch, who had escaped in August 1939, just days before the Second World War began, after securing a visa through British diplomat Frank Foley.

After learning English, Mr Goldberg completed an engineering degree and went on to share the story of what happened to him, his family and the Jews of Europe.

Mr Goldberg, who was married with four sons, several grandchildren and a great-grandchild, returned to Germany in 2018 to lay a memorial stone for Herman, who was killed during the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg (Yui Mok/PA)

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said Mr Goldberg was “truly extraordinary”.

She said: “Manfred’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts and in our community.

“Having endured unimaginable horror and loss, he chose to look forward, dedicating his life to ensuring that the atrocities of the Holocaust would never be forgotten and that antisemitism in all its guises would be confronted.”