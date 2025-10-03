Worst-hit residents in north-west Ireland told to ‘shelter in place’

Ireland’s forecasting agency has issued its highest-level warning in the north-west as Storm Amy brings damaging winds to the island.

People in Co Donegal were advised to “shelter in place” between 4pm and 6pm due to Storm Amy following the wind warning from Met Eireann.

It said this would mean fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage and wave overtopping.

Meanwhile, schools across a large part of Northern Ireland were advised to close early as the high winds brought disruption across the island.

Forecasters said there would be damaging winds with every county on the island under weather warnings on Friday.

Wind speeds could reach up to 80mph (130km/h) along the most exposed coastal areas of the island, with fallen trees and power outages among the potential impacts.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning is in place for the entire region between 2pm on Friday and midnight on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a yellow-level rain warning is in place for the region until midday on Saturday, with the Met Office warning the flooding of homes and business is possible.

An additional amber wind warning was put in place for Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry between 3pm and 8pm on Friday.

Due to that warning, the Education Authority (EA) said a decision to shut schools from noon had been taken in the interest of the safety of children, young people and staff.

An EA statement said: “The amber warning covers the western half of Northern Ireland – counties Antrim, Derry/Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

“The Education Authority consulted with the Met Office to ensure there had been no overnight amendments to the alert.

“The alert applies to the period 3pm to 8pm today and is warning of a spell of damaging winds on Friday late afternoon and evening.

“It has cited the potential for power cuts and damage to buildings, including a risk of injuries from flying debris.”

The UK Met Office said Storm Amy will likely bring a period of damaging south to south-westerly winds during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday, with gusts of 60-70mph (97-113km/h) inland and up to 80mph along some more exposed coasts.

It said there is a “good chance” power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

It warned there will “probably” be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Forecasters also warn of a risk of injury and danger to life through flying debris and large waves.

The weather will also affect commuters, with longer journey times and cancellations on public transport expected.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it may be necessary to close some routes and advised road users to consider if their journey is necessary, reduce speed, and “take extra care if you must travel”.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued a nationwide status yellow wind warning between midday and midnight on Friday.

It forecast gale-force winds in the west and north-west, with the meteorological agency extending a more severe status orange wind warning to an additional county on Friday, in place between 2pm and 10pm.

People in Clare joined the orange warning that was in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, where Met Eireann warned of large waves and possible power outages.

Gusts of 119kmh (73mph) were recorded in Belmullet, Co Mayo at 1pm.

However, the most severe conditions were forecast for Co Donegal where a Red wind warning was put in place.

Keith Leonard, from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, told RTE’s News at One: “If I had one key message it would be for that period from 4 to 6 in Donegal this afternoon, to ask people to shelter in place for that amount of time and to be very careful on the roads before that warning comes into place and after it’s gone through.”

Mr Leonard said the storm will also feature “a lot of rainfall” and that fallen trees are likely to be an issue.

The poor weather conditions also led to some flight cancellations in and out of the country’s airports.

Met Eireann said Storm Amy will bring heavy rain and stormy conditions with severe and damaging gusts.

It added that winds will “increase to storm or violent storm force” in western and north-western coastal areas at times during the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologists said fallen trees, flying debris and difficult travelling conditions are expected.

A yellow warning for rain will apply to Galway and Kerry between 9am and 3pm on Friday.

At sea and along the coast, there is also a status red warning from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head between 2pm and 8pm.

On Saturday there will be further status yellow warnings, with wind warnings for Dublin, Louth and Wicklow between 6am and noon; a combined wind and rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between midnight and noon; and a wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo also between midnight and noon.