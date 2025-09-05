New Troubles legacy framework ‘effectively there’, says Harris

An agreement between the UK and Irish Governments on legacy issues in Northern Ireland is “effectively there”, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Tanaiste Simon Harris said the two Governments are “on the verge” of developing a framework that will be compliant with the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), as he criticised “dangerous rhetoric” around the international treaty.

It comes as Unionists have reacted negatively to the Government’s dealings with Dublin on the controversial Legacy Act and the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

While the Labour Government has committed to repealing parts of the Act, which has faced opposition from political parties in Northern Ireland and victims’ organisations, it has decided to retain and reform the commission.

Over the past year, the UK and Irish Governments have engaged in a process for “root and branch” reform of the Act and the ICRIR.

Mr Harris said Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn had been an “honourable interlocutor” in the negotiations, adding: “We’re effectively there in relation to a deal on legacy.”

Mr Benn, who held a bilateral with the Tanaiste at the conference, had already indicated the Government was “close” to a fresh agreement on legacy matters.

Mr Harris stressed the importance of how the agreement “lands” with people in Northern Ireland, adding: “Trust is not like a light switch, it’s not something that can just be turned on or off – it has to be earned.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking after delivering a speech at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford on Friday, he added: “And people’s trust in the North – people’s trust across the island – in legacy mechanisms is pretty well shook because of the actions of previous governments, nothing to do with the current British Government.”

Unionist politicians have been critical of any move to allow the Irish Government to have influence of ICRIR, while stating that Dublin has not done enough to address legacy itself.

On this matter, Mr Harris said that the Irish Government will do “more” in relation to its own obligations on addressing legacy in its jurisdiction.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has ordered a review into whether the UK should quit the ECHR, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has long supported leaving it.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has ordered a review into whether the UK should leave the ECHR (Paul Campbell/PA)

It is the Irish Government’s position that guarantees under the ECHR cannot be negotiated.

Mr Harris, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, criticised “unhelpful” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the treaty.

“Sadly, I think when Brexit was a major topic of debate, discussion and ultimately decision in Britain, I don’t think the Good Friday Agreement or Northern Ireland got nearly enough attention or focus.

“And we know the challenge that that posed for many, many years, those challenges that we’ve been working our way through very constructively with the current British government.

“And I think that sort of dangerous rhetoric around the ECHR is really unhelpful – but I welcome the fact that the British Government is very clear in its support.”

Meanwhile, Mr Harris said an independent expert will be appointed by Mr Benn and the Minister for Justice this month to determine whether a structured process on transitioning paramilitary groups to disbandment should be established.

Asked about whether Ireland will drop its interstate case against UK over the Legacy Act, he said: “if and when there is legacy infrastructure that is human rights-compliant, ECHR compliant, and faithfully transposed into British legislation well, then, of course, would be the right time then to consider if there’s a need for the case.”