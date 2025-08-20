Antrim and Newtownabbey Council probes hotel being used for asylum seekers

A local council in Northern Ireland has started a probe into a hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council confirmed that an enforcement investigation has commenced.

It is understood it is into the legal planning status of the hotel in Co Antrim being used to house asylum seekers.

A council spokesperson said they have no further comment to make at this time.

It comes after Epping Forest District Council was granted a temporary injunction by the High Court on Tuesday which blocks asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in the Essex town.

Current residents are to be removed by September 12.

DUP South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke welcomed the move by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council concerning the Chimney Corner Hotel.

Mr Clarke said he had written to the head of planning enforcement at the council querying whether any change of use had been sought for the hotel.

“The High Court decision makes it clear that housing asylum seekers in hotels without first securing a ‘change of use’ through the proper planning process (from hotel to hostel or immigration centre accommodation) constitutes a breach of planning regulations,” he said.

“No-one is above the law, not even Government departments.

“If the Home Office or its contractors wish to place large numbers of illegal immigrants into our communities, they must follow the same planning rules as everyone else.”

Mr Clarke said DUP councillors in other areas of Northern Ireland where hotels are being used to house asylum seekers are pressing for similar enforcement investigations.

“This issue isn’t just about the specifics of the need for proper planning approval,” he added.

“It highlights the lack of proper oversight and control in terms of the entire UK immigration system.

“The fact these hotels do not have the proper planning approval to house asylum seekers is merely a symptom of the overall problem.”

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International, said people must be treated with dignity.

“Amnesty International has long raised concerns that hotels are wholly unsuitable for housing people seeking asylum,” he said.

“This judgment must not lead to even further disruption and insecurity for the refugees themselves.

“Proper investment by Government in planning and providing for appropriate accommodation is urgently needed.

“At the same time, that department must reset its asylum system to provide people with decisions on their asylum claims fairly and efficiently – so people are not stuck in limbo and can get on with their lives.

“People must be treated with dignity, just as we would expect if it was our families who were forced to flee war or persecution.”