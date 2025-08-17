Supermarkets suspend supplies from pig farm after animal cruelty reports

Supermarkets have suspended supplies from a pig farm after an investigation detailed allegations of animal cruelty.

Tesco and Asda said they had suspended supplies from Somerby Top Farm in Lincolnshire, which is run by British meat producer Cranswick.

It comes after the Mail on Sunday reported that workers would routinely “hit pigs with boards, paddles and their fists, deliberately targeting areas such as their snout and eyes”.

The newspaper added that welfare checks often ignored “visible injuries and suffering, with one inspection of 1,000 pigs lasting just 90 seconds”, as well as “multiple botched killings of lame piglets”.

Covert filming at the farm, which houses thousands of pigs, was carried out over a 10-month period by animal rights group Animal Justice Project.

It was reported that some of the “most severe abuse” was inflicted on animals two weeks after the farm was audited by food chain assurance scheme Red Tractor.

Red Tractor said Somerby Top Farm’s certification had been suspended with immediate effect following the “deeply distressing” footage.

It added that it had referred the case to the Government’s animal welfare regulator, the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We take animal welfare extremely seriously and expect all our suppliers to adhere to our high welfare standards.

“We were shocked by this footage, and we have immediately suspended the farm in question.

“Our specialist agriculture team is working with the supplier to carry out a full investigation.”

Asda said it had “immediately suspended supply” from the farm after the supermarket was made aware of the claims.

In a statement, Red Tractor said: “This footage is deeply distressing. Red Tractor is taking this clear breach of animal welfare standards extremely seriously.

“The farm’s Red Tractor certification has been suspended with immediate effect and a full investigation is underway.

“Red Tractor is conducting a thorough review of both current and historical footage, compliance and staffing on the farm. The farm will remain unassured if Red Tractor is not satisfied our standards are met.

“It’s important to note that this footage was taken between May 2024 and January 2025, with evidence and allegations only being presented to Red Tractor in August 2025.

“This delay is concerning and suggests that these activists have prioritised ideology over protecting animal welfare.

“Red Tractor provides a free anonymous whistle-blowing service and we actively encourage anyone with concerns to raise these so that we can investigate immediately.”

Cranswick’s shares plummeted in May after UK supermarkets suspended supplies from another one of its farms that was linked to abuse against pigs.

Covert footage appeared to show workers at Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire abusing piglets.

Workers were filmed holding piglets by their hind legs and slamming them to the ground, using a banned method of killing the animals known as “piglet thumping”.

Other footage showed the botched killing of a sow that left the animal screaming and writhing in pain. A sow was also shown being beaten with metal bars.

The footage was filmed by Animal Justice Project and first reported by the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

In an update on Northmoor Farm, Red Tractor said: “Following the exposure of poor welfare practices in May, Red Tractor immediately suspended the farm’s certificate.

“Following a full investigation, the farm’s Red Tractor certificate was reinstated provided strict conditions are met. The farm is now subject to regular unannounced spot checks, was required to immediately retrain staff in animal welfare and must share regular regulatory reports with Red Tractor.

“The farm was also required to install CCTV, and that footage is regularly reviewed by independent welfare experts.

“These terms together with independent on-going scrutiny have been fully complied with since the reinstatement.

“In addition, Red Tractor conducted an unannounced welfare spot check on Northmoor Farm on Wednesday 13th August 2025, which did not find any issues relating to Red Tractor standards.”

Cranswick has been approached for comment.