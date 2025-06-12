Two women die after being pulled from water in Eryri National Park

Two women have died after being pulled from water in Eryri National Park, also known as Snowdonia.

North Wales Police were called at around 9.30pm on Wednesday after a report that one woman had been pulled from the water and another was said to be in the pools on the Watkin Path in Nant Gwynant, Gwynedd.

The second woman was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Llanberis mountain rescue team was sent to the area along with an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson, of North Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of both women.

“An investigation to establish what happened is now under way. We are appealing for anyone who may have been walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm last night, they are urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 25000480868.”