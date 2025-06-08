Man falls to death from landmark Birmingham city centre building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The death of a man who fell from the upper floors of a landmark Birmingham building is not being treated as suspicious.

West Midlands Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called at 6.30pm on Saturday to The Cube in Wharfside Street.

The force said in a statement: “The man’s family are aware and they are being supported by officers. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Cube, a £100 million development which was completed in 2010, is home to more than 240 flats, a hotel and restaurants.

A statement issued on the building’s Facebook page late on Saturday said: “Earlier today, a serious incident occurred at The Cube Birmingham.

“Emergency services attended the scene and continue to carry out a full investigation.

“Access to the building has now been partially restored. Residents are permitted to return to their homes; however, all commercial venues within The Cube remain temporarily closed as a precaution and out of respect while inquiries continue.

“We are fully co-operating with the authorities and will continue to follow their guidance.

“We understand this may be distressing, and our thoughts are with all those affected by today’s events.

“At this stage, we will not be providing further comment, and we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as the investigation progresses.”