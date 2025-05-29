Irish peacekeepers ‘safe and well’ after shots fired close to patrol in Lebanon

Irish peacekeepers serving in southern Lebanon have been described as safe and well following the firing of shots close to a patrol.

The Irish Defence Forces said they have received reports that a number of shots were fired in the area of a joint Irish United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) and Lebanese Armed Forces patrol close to the Blue Line.

It is understood the incident took place at around midday close to the village of Yaroun.

None of the Irish personnel – who were recently deployed to Unifil as part of the 126th Infantry Battalion – were injured in the incident.

In a statement, Oglaigh na hEireann said a number of small arms rounds were fired in the vicinity of the area where the patrol was operating.

“The patrol withdrew from the area, there were no injuries to the personnel on the patrol and no damage reported to the armoured vehicles they were operating from,” they said.

“All personnel of the Irish Contingent in Lebanon are reported to be safe and well, they continue to monitor the situation in southern Lebanon and are committed to the stability of the region as impartial peacekeepers.

“We wish to remind all actors of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said the firing of rounds in the vicinity of Unifil positions in Lebanon is “completely unacceptable”.

“The safety of peacekeepers carrying out their mandated duties must be respected by all,” he said.

“Fortunately all Irish troops are safe and well.”

(left to right) Chief of Defence forces Lt General Sean Clancy, Tanaiste Simon Harris and Battalion commander Lt Col Shane Rockett at Camp Shamrock in March (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish Minister for Defence Simon Harris said he has been briefed on the incident.

“I want to firstly send my best wishes to the Irish Defence Forces personnel affected in today’s incident,” the Tanaiste said.

“While I am very pleased to report that all personnel are safe and well, the fact they came under fire while on patrol is deeply worrying.

“Today’s incident illustrates the dangers that our peacekeepers face every single day while on a patrol in a region that has been increasingly unstable and volatile.”

Earlier Mr Harris announced the renewal of Ireland’s Unifil mandate for a further 12 months.

“Ireland is proud to have been part of the Unifil mission since 1978 with 30,000 personnel having served there to date,” he said.

“We are deeply committed to this vital mission, one that supports peace, delivers stability and protects the communities in southern Lebanon.”