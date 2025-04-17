Killers who ordered Guinness after fatal stabbing jailed for life

Two men who ordered pints of Guinness in a pub minutes after stabbing another man have been jailed for life for murder.

David Walcott, 35, and Rammon Mali, 33, had set out with knives in a premediated attack on Rijkaard Siafa, 22, the Old Bailey heard.

They chased him into an alleyway by Surrey Street market in Croydon, south London, where people were shopping and working.

Mr Siafa was stabbed at least 13 times in 20 seconds and died in the arms of members of the public who rushed to help him.

The killing happened as stallholders at the historic fruit and vegetable market were packing up for the day, and cleaners were moving in, shortly before 6pm last April 12.

Afterwards, the defendants and a third suspect headed to The Spread Eagle pub and bought three pints of Guinness with a £20 note, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC had said.

The men were asked to remove their hats, under house rules, and at 6.04pm they got up and left without finishing their drinks, the court was told.

David Walcott was found guilty of murder and having an article with a blade or point (Met Police/PA)

Meanwhile, Mr Siafa was treated by emergency services at the scene but he was pronounced dead at 6.28pm.

On his arrest later in south-west London, Walcott told police: “This is madness. How am I getting nicked for murder bro? You ain’t even got the right person. I’m not a murderer bro, I didn’t kill nobody.”

Mali left the country four days after the killing and was arrested at Gatwick Airport on his return last May 5.

Walcott, of Norbury, south London, and Mali, of Croydon, had denied being involved in the stabbing.

They were found guilty of murder and Walcott was also convicted of having an article with a blade or point.

On Thursday, Judge Anuja Dhir KC jailed them for life with a minimum terms of 27 years.

Judge Dhir said it was a premediated killing committed by three males armed with knives against one man.

Rammon Mali set out with David Walcott and a third suspect to target Rijkaard Siafa, the court was told (Metropolitan Police/PA)

She said: “It was planned, it was quick, it was brutal and committed in a public place.”

She commended members of the public who had tried to help the victim, saying: “The impact of your actions that day will I am sure be felt by all of those who tried to help Rijkaard and who called the emergency services.

“They were dignified and did all they could to save his life. Rijkaard Siafa literally died in their arms.

“I am sure what they saw that day will remain with them for many years to come.”

The judge also praised Mr Siafa’s mother Hassanatu Bah who read a statement in court about her “kind” and “gentle” son.

She said: Rijkaard had so much to live for. His dreams were big, his zest for life unmatched. He was driven by hope and ambition and his future was filled with endless possibilities – dreams that were cruelly stolen from him.”

Ms Bah said her son was a devout Muslim who was “deeply committed to helping others and dreamed of doing so much more for his communities”.

Addressing the defendants, she said: “This is not the end for my son. You took his life, but you will never take his light, his love, or the memory of who he was and what he stood for.”

The court was told both defendants have a string of previous convictions.

Walcott has convictions for 15 offences including two for possession of an offensive weapon in public, common assault and causing grievous bodily harm.

Mali has convictions for 14 offences including having a bladed article, robbery, and assault.

Detectives have offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charge of Jordan Vincent, who remains wanted for Mr Siafa’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, from Scotland Yard, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Rijkaard’s family and friends, who had to re-live the last traumatic moments of his young life during the trial after the defendants failed to take responsibility for their actions.

“The defendants acted together, as a team. They had been looking for Rijkaard during the afternoon of Friday April 12 and when they found him, they viciously attacked him.

“It’s clear Walcott and Mali are dangerous and unpredictable individuals and I am relieved they will remain behind bars for a significant period of time.

“I am extremely grateful to those who have come forward so far, however Jordan Vincent remains wanted for the murder of Rijkaard Siafa and my team remains determined to bring all of those responsible to justice.

“I am appealing to people to dig deep into their consciences and assist us with the whereabouts of Jordan Vincent.”