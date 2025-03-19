Sophie joins celebrations in Scotland after Tour de France 2027 announcement

The Duchess of Edinburgh led a celebration at Edinburgh Castle after it was announced the UK will host the Grand Depart of both the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femme.

The historic landmark was lit in yellow to mark the occasion, with pyrotechnics and smoke displays creating a dramatic backdrop to the official announcement that both races will be hosted in the UK.

Tour de France general director Christian Prudhomme, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, British Cycling chief executive Jon Dutton and Tour de France star Sir Mark Cavendish were all present, alongside young cyclists, Scottish pipers and dignitaries from across England, Scotland and Wales.

The men’s Tour de France will begin in Edinburgh, with further route details for both the men’s and women’s events to be announced in the autumn.

Edinburgh Castle illuminated in yellow light at the 2027 Tour de France launch event (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland, England and Wales will share six stages of the cycling event: three each for the men’s and women’s races.

The project involves a partnership between bodies such as British Cycling, UK Sport and the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, all three of which have committed to making funds available to supplement private finance.