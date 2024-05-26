AFC Telford United delight as popular duo commit for next season

The versatile Piggott, 25, is the fourth of Kevin Wilkin’s existing squad to confirm they will re-sign for next season at the New Bucks Head.

He joins defender Sam Whittall, right-back Ellis Myles and striker Matty Stenson – whose extension was confirmed earlier in the weekend – to agree terms.

Piggott first arrived at Telford on loan from Solihull Moors in January 2022 and, having moved permanently and transitioned into a combative midfielder, is approaching 100 appearances for the club.

Boss Kevin Wilkin, whose side lost out in the Southern League Premier Central play-off final to Leamington, said: “In our first season at the club, Jordan was probably lacking in confidence and a little bit of self-belief.

“But hopefully we’ve helped him understand and grow in that department and I think he’s thriving on his football now. He’s a great athlete and another really popular member of the group and at the club.”

Piggott added: “I’m buzzing to be back, everyone knows how much I love it at the club and I was as gutted as anyone that we couldn’t get the job done in the playoffs.

“I think we can improve on what we did last season and I’m happy that the gaffer sees me as being part of his plans – I can’t wait.”

Striker Stenson, 30, netted six goals after checking in for the second half of the campaign and boss Wilkin is confident that with a full pre-season behind him, the frontman can ignite next season.

“Matt’s a good finisher and a good leader of the line,” Wilkin said. “If we can get a good pre-season into Matt, we can get more games out of him and I’ve no doubt that he’ll score goals and he’ll get a decent return. He’s really eager to do well for the club and will be another big player for us this season.”

Stenson, who initially featured for the Bucks in the 2019/20 season, said: “I’m really delighted to be back. I came in to get help us get promoted and for obvious reasons it wasn’t to be but I’m buzzing to have the opportunity to hopefully be successful this time around.”

Former Leamington and Solihull Moors man Stenson spent a period out of the side with injury as he contested the front role with Montel Gibson. The striker added on social media: “Let’s go one better this time.”