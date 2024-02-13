AFC Telford United looking to loan out young duo

Manager Kevin Wilkin has favoured more experienced players during the Bucks’ recent run of good form and has been unable to afford the young pair much game time.

And while the Telford boss admitted the situation is not ideal for the development of the youngsters, he was keen to stress that solutions are being looked into.

“Where it’s right for their development that’s part of the plan, they have been circulated for loans, but truth be told there’s been limited interest,” Wilkin revealed. “The level of clubs that have enquired about them are below the levels they and I believe they should be playing at. He added: “Until something comes along at the right sort of level to give them the challenge that they need they’ll stay with us, and we’ll continue to try and develop them. They’ve not had much game time, but the lads have been consistent for nearly 20 games now and you’re always trying to balance everything.

“If we had gone on and put ourselves in a more comfortable position against Royston, as we should’ve done, then clearly they would’ve been given some game time.”