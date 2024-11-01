New York Jets end losing run with victory over Houston Texans

Aaron Rodgers threw for three second-half touchdown passes as the New York Jets beat the Houston Texans 21-13 to end a five-game losing streak.

Garrett Wilson claimed two of the scores with one-handed grabs as the Jets won for the first time under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Rodgers had thrown for just 32 yards in the first quarter, the lowest total of his career with at least 10 attempts, as Jets rookie Malachi Corley blew a golden opportunity to open the scoring.

He appeared to have grabbed his first NFL score on the end of an 18-yard run, but replays showed he dropped the ball in his celebration before crossing the goal line.

The AFC South-leading Texans finally broke the stalemate just before the half when Joe Mixon scored on a three-yard run.

Wilson’s first one-handed touchdown catch levelled the score in the third quarter, Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal putting the Texans back in front.

But early in the fourth quarter, Wilson added his second with a spectacular effort on the end of Rodgers’ 26-yard pass on third and 19, replay overruling the original decision of an incomplete pass.

Rodgers found Davante Adams with just under three minutes remaining and although Fairbairn – who missed two earlier field goals – cut the gap to 21-13 with 39 seconds left, the Jets recovered the onside kick to end their losing run.

Rodgers finished with 211 yards, CJ Stroud going 11 of 30 for 191 yards for the Texans.