Free-scoring Bridgnorth make it three in a row

The result leaves Bridgnorth fifth in the table going into the autumn break – seven points behind unbeaten leaders Syston.

The All Blacks return to action on November 9 when they host mid-table Long Eaton.

Luis Evitt grabbed four tries against Kenilworth and was joined on the scoresheet by Connor Nicholls, Jonah Boyce, Jordan Burgess, James Barham (two) and Benji Ritson.

Meanwhile, Newport are heading into the autumn break on the back of three consecutive defeats in Regional One North West.

Their latest loss was a close 33-28 result at home to unbeaten leaders Rossendale on Saturday and leaves them 15 points behind the table-toppers.

Newport seconds lost 31-24 at Kidderminster in Counties One Midlands West (North), while Shrewsbury went down 45-21 against seven-try Burntwood.

But Telford Hornets returned to winning ways with victory at Wolverhampton.

In the first meeting of the sides for several years, the Hornets had to come from 8-0 down before triumphing 33-13.

Captain Dan Robinson crossed twice before the interval – with a Jack Howse try sandwiched between – to put Telford 19-8 ahead.

Liam Evans put the bonus point on the board with the Hornets’ fourth try and though the hosts scored once more, Harry Wyatt completed the scoring for Telford.