Ex-Wales star aims to help Whitchurch raise game

Powell, 43, has made the transition as head coach from Southwell, Nottingham over to Whitchurch for the 2024-2025 season.

And the former Wales No.8, who had 23 caps, has set his sights on promotion push within two years as he sets his agenda for the Regional Two West Midlands club.

He said: “I’m excited to be here at Whitchurch, it’s a great club.

“I’d like to say to finish in the top-half of the table would be my goal for this year. – and to get everybody back, playing well, having fun.”

Powell was optimistic about the long-term prospects of the club.

“They’re not just here to stay in this league. My goal would be to win the league next year,” he said.

The previous Cardiff Blues player has already guided the side to two wins in their first two opening games. Powell was particularly excited about the club’s junior section and expressed his intentions to nurture that talent.

He said: “I think the club has got such a good junior section. If we can get some of them players in every week, we could be very good side. But that doesn’t happen overnight.”

Dave Windsor, chairman of Whitchurch RFC, said: “The prospect of playing under Andy, especially for the colts, has just improved their enthusiasm massively.”

Ex-British Lion Powell, who offers individual coaching through – Ap8academy, began his coaching career in 2017 as senior coach of Brecon RFC after 18 years of professional rugby.

The dad-of-two was open about his struggles with mental health after retiring from playing but explained how this ultimately led him into coaching.

He said: “I had a structure in my life. I went off the rails, drank every day for about a year until I don’t know what it was. I just stopped and that’s how I joined Brecon.”

Powell spoke positively about how overcoming this struggle is what enables him to relate to his team, and better support them as a coach.

He said: “Being a coach, you can tell if you know them well, that there is something wrong with them. The biggest thing is to talk, you don’t need to be ashamed of talking.”

n Whitchurch lost 26-24 to Cheltenham on Saturday despite tries for Ben Vallings and Luca Owens Youen (two).