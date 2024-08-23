History made by Newport women with first match

The men’s first team helped Bridgnorth open their new clubhouse on Friday, prevailing 48-40 in a high-scoring friendly, before Newport’s women produced an even more significant landmark on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first time the women’s team had ever played – with a large and noisy crowd in attendance for the match with Shrewsbury.

Much like Newport’s men had spoiled the Briodgnorth party the night before, Shrewsbury were the party-poopers for Newport’s women as they snatched victory on the last play of the game to prevail 34-33.

But it was an exciting first game for the women’s team, with fly-half Katie Cork being awarded the ‘outstanding player of the game’. Two further player of the game awards were given by the coaches of Shrewsbury and Newport to captain Meg Bowyer and second row Emily Alford – the latter playing her first ever game of rugby.

Newport Women will be in action again at home against Stafford Ladies on the evening of Friday, September 13. Anyone who would like to try rugby, the women’s team train on Friday nights from 7pm until 8.30pm and everyone is welcome from beginners to veterans.

Against Bridgnorth on Friday night, Newport’s men won their exciting pre-season match thanks to tries from Will Galbraith, Jake Reynolds, Finn Barnes, Ricky Bailey, Henry Holmes and Billy Parry.

Around 40 players from each club took part in four periods of half an hour in a valuable workout for Shropshire’s two premier teams.