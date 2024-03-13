Bridgnorth eye a strong finish to the season in race for third spot

The All Blacks are involved in five-team scrap to finish behind runaway top two Oxford Harlequins and Stourbridge.

Just seven points separate third-placed Bromsgrove from Banbury, who sit eighth in the standings.

Bridgnorth head into Saturday’s game at Stoke in fourth place, level on points with Bromsgrove but having played a game more, and coach Bryan Smallman feels they need a full house from their final three games if they are to nick third spot.

“It’s very tight in the battle for third with a few sides in contention,” said Smallman. “But I think we will have to win all three of our remaining games if we are to have any hope of finishing in third place.

“A top three finish would be a really good achievement after the start we had. Director of rugby Dan Griffiths had done a good job pulling everyone together.

“There have been games where we have not played well, but on the whole we have put in some good performances.

“There is a good spirit in the camp and you need that good environment. Hopefully that camaraderie will help us got some good results in those final three games.”

Smallman is expecting a tough test against a Stoke side sitting two places and three points behind them.

“We will need to be at our best to get anything from that game,” he added. “Stoke are a good side and their home record is pretty strong.”

Shrewsbury II overcame Ludlow II 45-32 in the Shropshire second-team derby in Counties Three Midlands West (North), but they remain the bottom two in the table after a tough season in which they have a combined six victories.