Newport have to face up to reality

A 45-13 reverse at home to league leaders Dings Crusaders on Saturday has left the Old Showground outfit nine points behind Wimbledon and Hull Ionians in the race to be the best 13th-placed side across the National Two level, a position which would ensure survival.

“Both Wimbledon and Hull won on Saturday and while mathematically it’s not done and dusted, we are pretty much out of it,” said director of rugby Bob Adams.

“We are nine points behind Wimbledon and Hull with just two games to go.

“We go to Camborne on Saturday and that will be another tough game, they have had some good results of late.

“But we will give it a go as we always do. We have given it our best this season, but it just hasn’t been good enough.”

Jack Dawson and George Castledine scored tries for Newport while Connor Adams added penalty.

Bridgnorth turn their attention to cup rugby this weekend after tasting defeat in their final league outing of the season.

They start out on the road to Twickenham with a home clash against Heath in Regional One Championship Pool Two of the Papa John’s Community Cup.

A trip to Rossendale follows on April 20.

The national competition offers clubs the chance to run out at the home of rugby, something Bridgnorth enjoyed in 2015 when they reached the Intermediate Cup final.

The All Blacks will be hoping for some good news from the treatment room after being hit by a mounting injury list in recent weeks.

They were below full strength for last Saturday’s 43-26 defeat against Banbury in Regional One Midlands – a result that left Bridgnorth sitting sixth in the final standings.

Gareth Bladen (two), Manny Volaikisuva and Evan Watts scored Bridgnorth’s tries at Banbury, with Benji Ritson adding two conversions.

Ludlow head coach Mikey Jones didn’t get a winning send off in Regional Two Midlands West.

Jones, who has decided to step down following a successful stint, saw his side go down 48-26 to Newent.

Shrewsbury were just edged out in their final Counties One Midlands West (North) clash of the season, losing 32-31 at Stafford.

Market Drayton Ravens will be looking to end their season on a high this weekend.

Ravens wrap up their Counties Two Midlands West (West) campaign with a home game against Bromyard.

And they will keen to sign off for the summer on a positive note following a 46-35 defeat at Tenbury last weekend.

An entertaining clash saw Valeiba Apisa, Will Charman, Dewi Griffiths, Taniela Tabaleka and Andy Watson touch down for Ravens, while George Minshall enjoyed a good day with the boot as he landed all five conversions.

In the same division, Clee Hill’s hopes of a top two finish suffered a blow as they went down 26-17 away to Bridgnorth Bulls. Rhys Williams scored all three of Hill’s tries with Hayden Edwards adding a conversion.

Champions Newport II wrapped up their season with a 26-5 win at Luctonians III, thanks to tries from Duncan Allison, Jack Ingram, Edward Udale and Luke Kendall and three conversions fron Conor Barker.

Oswestry lost 19-7 at home to Handsworth.

Cleobury Mortimer lost 38-7 to Newcastle (Staffs) II in Counties Three Midlands West (North)

In Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishops Castle and Onny Valley were beaten 53-5 at Upton-on-Severn.