Newport survival bid takes another big hit, but seconds flying

The Old Showground outfit went in 19-17 down at half-time following a lively display that saw tries from Ethan Harley and Connor Dever plus two conversions and a penalty from Connor Adams.

And with their hosts starting the second half with two players in the sin bin, the visitors were hopeful of a positive outcome.

But the Bournville pack took charge in the second half and after winning the physical battle the hosts ran out convincing 57-17 winners.

"We had a chance to take the lead at the end of the first but we blew it," said director of rugby Bob Adams. "We looked pretty confident going out for the second half withBournville down to 13.

"But they had a game plan and stuck. They kept the ball through their forwards and then when their players returned they scored.

"The won the physical battle and it was very difficult for our forwards. They went to 33-17 and then, for the first time this season, I saw of our players' heads drop, which was disappointing.

"We looked a tired team and a team without belief which was not nice to see.

"There is no game this weekend so we gave the players a week off and hopefully they will come back refreshed and ready next week.

"We have six games to go and we are in a very precarious position but we ave to show some pride and play for the jersey over the remainder of the season."

Newport's defeat, coupled with a victory for Dudley Kingswinford, saw them drop to the foot off the table.

DK are two points clear while Newport are 11 behind Wimbledon in the race to be the best 13-placed side across the National two divisions - a position which would secure survival.