Ludlow coach Jones puts his faith in youth

After losing four key players in the summer, Jones has been reliant on several talented youngsters to bulk out his squad, with some taking part in their first full season of senior rugby.

And with Ludlow sitting comfortably in mid-table of Regional Two Midlands West, the head coach is expecting his youngsters to cause opponents problems for the remainder of the season.

“I think on our day we’re better than the league table suggests, but obviously it doesn’t lie, and we are where we are,” Jones said. “We’ll take things one game at a time and see how far we can push up the table, because for me we’re better than a mid-table side.”

He added: “We lost four of our best players in the summer, so we’ve been transitioning the squad and have brought in some younger players.

“It’s probably taken until this point in the season to settle in, they’re obviously quality players but having the game time and exposure to this level is key.

“I’ve been at Ludlow for many years now, I started off with a young side and we saw many of them grow into good players and now it’s time to go again.”

Ludlow host fourth-placed Cheltenham on Saturday, and despite their lofty league position Jones is going into the game with plenty of expectation.

“I’m expecting a win,” he revealed. “I thought we were the better side on their own pitch, we only lost by a point.”

“I think they underestimated us a little bit,” he added. “Teams might look at our league positions and think ‘it’s only Ludlow,’ but I think we’ll be able to get at a few of those top four sides.”

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Cleobury Mortimer were 59-26 winners over Stone thanks to tries from Oscar Bache (two), Jack Samways (two), Bailey Bache, George Smurthwaite, Donovan Douglas, Alfie Todd and Jonathan Britton. Sid Gittens kicked seven conversions.

Elsewhere, Ludlow seconds lost 57-0 at Aston Old Edwardians.