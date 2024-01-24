Adams fires Newport up for ‘must-win’ encounter

The Old Showground outfit will be desperate to end a seven-game losing streak that has left them bottom of the standings, one point behind their weekend visitors.

Both clubs have been given an added incentive in their bid for survival with the news that five teams and not six will be relegated from the three divisions across their level.

And Newport’s director of rugby and head coach Bob Adams made no effort to play down the importance of Saturday’s clash.

“It’s a massive weekend for both clubs,” said Adams. “The games are running out and wins are imperative for us. It’s a must-win game.

“The league structure is not changing next season but with Jersey Reds are dropping out there is an extra place in the Championship next season, which means the best 13th-placed side in the three divisions at our level will stay up.

“Obviously you want to finish 12th or above, but we don’t make the rules and this provides an extra opportunity. It is something extra to fight for.

“We are one point behind DK and five behind Worthing and Hull Ionians in the other divisions.

“I haven’t lost belief in what we can do, but a win would boost everybody’s confidence. We have to try to rack up as many tries and points as possible and see where it takes us.”

DK won the reverse fixture earlier in the season, 32-19.

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth are braced for their biggest crowd of the season on Saturday when Regional One Midlands high-flyers Stourbridge roll into town.

Stourbridge are sitting second in the standings behind runaway leaders Oxford Harlequins and will provide their hosts with a formidable test. But Bridgnorth can take heart from their performance away to Stourbridge earlier in the season when edged out 32-29 after leading 26-12.

“After a couple of cancellations due to the weather, this will be our first home game of 2024 and it will be a great occasion,” said coach Bryan Smallman. “We have had days similar to this with Newport and Dudley Kingswinford when they were in our league, but I think there is an added attraction due to Stourbridge being such a big club for so many years.

“It will be a big test for us, but after nearly beating them at their place it would be great to beat them at home.”

The game will also have extra meaning for Smallman who left Bridgnorth to spend three years at Stourbridge between 1992 and 1995.

“There are a few former Bridgnorth players myself included, who made the switch to Stourbridge,” he said.

“From a personal point of view that adds something else to the game.

“The excitement is growing and I hope the game lives up to the occasion.”

There was limited action on Saturday because of the weather, with Clee Hill winning 10-0 at Oswestry in Counties Two Midlands West (West) thanks to Rhys Williams and Charlie Evans. And in Counties Three Midlands West (North), Shrewsbury seconds lost 34-10 at home to Barton-under-Needwood.