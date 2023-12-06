Whitehouse is star performer for in-form Hill

On a weekend where a number of games fell victim to the big freeze, Clee enjoyed a victorious day on the road at Pershore.

Millie Whitehouse led the victory charge as she scored five of the visitors’ eight tries, while some superb defensive play resulted in a shutout as Clee triumphed 48-0.

Clee Hill were leading 17-0 at half-time, but then really turned on the style after the break to add another 31 points.

Whitehouse’s impressive five-try spree was added to by Harriet Beaumont, Sadie Hall and Amy Godding, while Emily Edwards landed four conversions.

The victory made it five wins from five league games for Clee and leaves them sitting second in the standings, four points behind Kidderminster Carolians Ladies but with two games in hand.

Clee’s final fixture before the Christmas break will see them host Cheltenham Civil Service Ladies on Sunday, December 17.

Clee Hill’s men are set to return to Counties 2 Midlands West (West) action on Saturday when they host Bromyard.