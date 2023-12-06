Newport hopeful of righting the wrongs of a big defeat

The Old Showground outfit suffered their biggest National League Two West defeat of the season as they crashed 77-12 to an in-form host side.

Adams was far from impressed with his side’s display and is keen to see them right some wrongs when they host Camborne on Saturday.

“We have an opportunity Saturday to put things right and I am expecting a response,” said Adams. “We can’t turn up the way we did last Saturday and expect to compete. Camborne came up last season and they are going well and sitting fifth.

“They had 80-odd points put on them the other week but bounced back and got a good win last weekend. Now we need to do the same and bounce back.”

Last Saturday’s clash was pretty much done and dusted inside the opening half-an-hour as Dings ran in six tries and established a 42-0 lead.

Jack Neal touched down for Newport before half-time, with Ethan Harley adding a second try, converted by Connor Adams, after the break. But it was a day to

forget.

“It was a thumping, it looked like we never got off the bus,” added Adams. “I don’t know how many individual errors we made in the first 20-30 minutes, but they had 40 points on the board.

“If you don’t compete physically, things can wrong very quickly – and they went wrong very quickly.

“They are a very good team, who play a great brand of rugby. From what I have seen, I think the are the best team in the division. But from our point of view, 77 points conceded is not acceptable.

“We have to park it and move on.

“The four games before leading up to last Saturday we had seen some progress and I am hoping this was just a blip.

“Application, work-rate, physicality and desire are a given in any game and they were just not there Saturday.”