Will Charman is the Ravens’ hat-trick hero

The Ravens thrashed Rugeley 59-19 to move up to fourth in the Counties Two Midlands West (West) table. Charman’s first try came from the first meaningful attack as Alex Gammon’s miss pass found the wideman and he handed off his opposite man to score.

Straight from the kick-off, Drayton scored again as George Minshall won a foot race to touch down.

And the bonus point for four tries was wrapped up inside 25 minutes as Luke Walters and Tevita Gadekiniusilada crossed.

Rugeley finally got on the scoreboard to make it 26-7, but Charman completed his hat-trick before half-time with two further tries.

Tom Minshall got the scoring up and running in the second half, but a pair of yellow cards for Henrik Visser twice handed Rugeley a man advantage from which they scored.

But Valeiba Apisa charged through in between those and the Ravens got the final score when Charman scythed his way through to feed Walters for his second try of the day. Gammon added his seventh conversion to complete the scoring.

Drayton travel to leaders Newport seconds on Saturday. Newport suffered their first defeat of the season at Handsworth despite tries for Alastair Heath and Luke Kendall.