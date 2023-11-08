Ludlow aiming for home run as they look to climb

After slipping to a 21-17 reverse at Cheltenham last weekend, Ludlow now successive clashes at The Linney.

They host second-placed Silhillians this Saturday before a clash against another of the division's high-fliers, Stow-on-the-Wold the following weekend.

And head coach Mikey Jones is keen to see his troops return to the sort of home form they enjoyed last season.

"We always set our stall out to make this a hard place to come," said Jones.

"We have lost a couple of games at home this season, which is disappointing, but our form at home over the last couple of years has been very good.

"We have a couple of tough looking games to come but when we are on our game I think we can beat anybody in the league, especially when we are at home."

Ludlow picked up a few injuries at Cheltenham last weekend but Jones is hopefully he will have a full selection hand to chose from.

"We picked up a few injuries, mostly shoulder ones due to players not being conditioned to playing on a 4G pitch," added Jones.

"We have had a couple of really light training sessions this week in an attempt to stick the injured players back together and hopefully everyone will be OK for Saturday.

Jamie Durban scored an early try at Cheltenham with Jack Lines landing four penalties in a game where Jones thought his side were the better team

"I was disappointed with the result, but not the overall performance," said Jones.

"I thought we were the better side but things didn't go our way."