Oswestry make it back-to-back league victories

After losing their first four matches of the season, Oswestry have now recorded back-to-back victories.

Their latest was a 43-26 triumph over Stourbridge Lions on Saturday – their first at home this campaign.

The first half was very evenly balanced with Stourbridge proving difficult to break down and their fast backs causing problems, creating the first score.

Oswestry came straight back, with the quick-thinking Ollie Pearson Wright taking a quick penalty and feeding the ball to Nick Clay to make it 5-5.

From an attacking Stourbridge lineout, Jed Corbett booted the ball into the visitors’ half, which led to Nathan Sumang scoring the second Oswestry try.

Stour hit back with a try and the first conversion of the match to take the lead, but Rory Kershaw teed up Sumang to regain the advantage for Os.

And they closed the half 24-12 in front as Ed Evans smashed his way through for a bonus-point score.

After the break, Jed Corbett passed to Iwan Ellis, who ran at speed to score the fifth – with the sixth soon following as Corbett danced his way through the defence.

The visitors did not capitulate and continued to make things difficult for Oswestry, crossing for their third try. But Os combined to reassert control, with captain Gaz Ellis, debutant Cameron Breen, Andrew Smith and Jed Corbett combining to kick the ball over the defence for Thomas Jones – playing his first game for the firsts this season – to gather and score.