It’s back to the training ground for Adams & Co after Newport defeat

A 39-5 defeat away to National Rugby League Two West leaders Luctonians on Saturday left Newport sitting bottom of the table.

Newport will return to action in what head coach Bob Adams describes as a ‘must win’ clash at home to Bournville on November 4.

And Adams and his coaching staff are determined to make the most of the time on the training ground.

“We are struggling at the moment, to be honest,” said Adams. “We are just not ourselves.

“We have decided to go back to the system that served us well for three and four years and this break will give some of the new players the opportunity to get use to it.

“The only people who can solve the problems we have at the moment are ourselves.

“The players have had this week off and then there will be two weeks of hard work leading into the Bournville game.

“That is a massive game for us. They are a few places and nine points clear of us and we can’t let that gap get any bigger. It’s must win game.

“We have seven games before Christmas and I look at them as seven cup finals. I think we are capable of winning a few of those games but we need to start doing just that, winning games.”

Another disappointing first-half display condemned Newport to defeat at Luctonians as they trailed 27-0.

“We made too many basic errors and missed too many tackles,” said Adams. “It looked like a bit of confidence had been knocked out of the players.

“We showed more resilience after the break but there weren’t’ any positives to take from the game.”

Meanwhile, Newport seconds are having the opposite season to their first team so far.

They made it six wins from six with a 45-12 triumph over Bromyard to displace their visitors from the top of Counties Two Midlands West (West).

Daniel Green (two), Max Swan, Richard Biggin, Jonathan Hanson, Luke Kendall and Jack Wells crossed for Newport, with Conor Barker adding five conversions for his side.

County rivals Bridgnorth Bulls have won two, drawn two and lost two in the same division – their latest result was a 13-13 draw against Luctonians thirds.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), all three Shropshire sides suffered defeat.

Cleobury Mortimer went down 43-7 at Aston Old Edwardians, despite a try for Oscar Bache, while Ludlow seconds were beaten 68-14 by Newcastle (Staffs) seconds and Shrewsbury seconds lost 58-8 at home to Leek seconds.