Clee Hill clock up the tries

Clee Hill

A stunning display saw the promotion hopefuls score 13 tries on the way to an emphatic 83-21 success against Rugeley.

The hosts made a flying start with Billy Hall racing down the wing on five minutes to open the scoring.

And the scoreboard continued to click over as Clee Hill turned on the style. Rhys Williams and Will George both touched down twice, while Archie Groves and George Edwards scored once each. George Warrington added four conversions to make it 43-0 at half-time.