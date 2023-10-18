Brave Telford Hornets edged out by the leaders

Telford Hornets

The Hornets have been improving week by week and that progress was evident during a keenly-contested clash that saw the visitors take advantage of a late red card for the hosts to edge home 26-22.

Hornets started on the front foot with New Zealand full-back Trav Henderson scoring an unconverted try after just three minutes.

The hosts continued to dominate early on and a penalty from Dan Robinson made it 8-0. Old Salts hit back with a unconverted try but then a blistering run from Robinson saw him weave his way through for a try, which he converted to make it 15-5.

Just before half-time, Old Salts scored from a kick and chase and then added a penalty to cut the gap to two points.

Injuries forced Hornets into several changes at the break and they had an impact on their rhythm as Old Salts started to dominate in the set-piece. The visitors took advantage and moved 20-15 in front following a converted try. Hornets rallied and Matt Bird dummied and sidestepped his way across the whitewash for a try, which was converted by Robinson to make it

22-20.

Hornets were then reduced to 14 following a red card and Old Salts cashed in with two penalties to clinch victory.

Shrewsbury suffered their first defeat of the season in the same division, going down 46-32 at Burntwood.