Williams leads victory charge for Clee Hill

By Nick ElwellRugbyPublished: Comments

Clee Hill turned on the style as they put Handsworth to the sword in rugby’s Counties Two Midlands West (West).

The hosts ran in nine tries on their way to a commanding 55-5 success.

Rhys Williams led the scoring spree by touching down four times while Billy Hall, Archie Groves, Will George, George Barker and Scott Jordan all scored once. Hayden Edwards , who was named player of the match, kicked five conversions.

The victory left Clee sitting third in the early standings ahead of Saturday’s trip to Market Drayton.

Clee Hill Ladies started their NC Three South West (North) campaign in impressive fashion.

They returned home from Cheltenham Civil Service on Sunday with four points in the bag following a 39-26 success.

Leigh Bowen led the way with two tries while Sammy Harper, Sadie Hall, Laura Tziros, Amy Godding and Millie Whitehouse bagged one each. Emily Edwards landed two conversions.

