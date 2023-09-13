Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth aim to bounce back on home turf

By Nick ElwellRugbyPublished: Comments

Bridgnorth will be looking to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Bromsgrove in rugby’s Regional One Midlands.

The All Blacks go into the clash on the back of a frustrating 27-22 loss at Syston last weekend.

As well as tasting defeat, Bridgnorth also lost No.8 Connor Nicholls and front row Nick Selway to injuries.

Elliot Murphy had given Bridgnorth an early lead with a penalty before Syston moved 14-3 in front. Tries from Jordan Burgess and James Fisher-Jones, which was converted by Murphy saw the visitors lead at the break. Syston then added two penalties and a converted try with Gareth Bladen’s late converted score coming too late for Bridgnorth.

“We lost a couple of players through injury and we looked disjointed,” said coach Bryan Smallman. “We were looking down the barrel a bit and not in a good place but then we scored two tries out of nothing to lead 15-14 at half time.

“There was a lot of conversation at half-time about what we needed to do but we gave away two silly penalties just after half-time. We then started to get frustrated and chase the game and gave the ball up too easily.

“In the last 10 minutes we picked up two yellow cards and were down to 13 men. But all of a sudden we started to play a bit more direct and use our power and got some points of the board.

“Had there been another five minutes then I think we might have won the game.

“If we had stuck to the fundamentals that we talk about then the game would have been ours to win.”

Rugby
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News