Bridgnorth making history with highest league finish

Bridgnorth Rugby

The All Blacks went into the final day of Regional One Midlands action in with a shout of being crowned champions, but they had to win at Kenilworth and hope that table-toppers Dudley Kingswinford slipped up at home.

And while Bridgnorth took care of their own business with an eye-catching 45-35 success, DK, as expected, swept aside Broadstreet to take the title.

But while promotion may have escaped them, the second-placed All Blacks and head coach Bryan Smallman can reflect on a season of impressive progress and the promise of more to come.

“The mood post-match on Saturday was one of pride,” said Smallman.

“The players are proud of what they have achieved and really happy with the season.

“And myself and the coaching staff are really on board with that.

“This is the club’s highest ever league position and that is something to be proud of.

“We will have some special memories from this season.”

As well as their highest league finish, Bridgnorth also enjoyed a perfect home campaign and the way they finished the season with successive wins against Syston, DK and Kenilworth shows they are heading in the right direction.

“Fair play to DK and all credit to them. They have had a great season,” added Smallman.

“I thought Syston might have pushed them but when we beat them it set them back.

“But I am really pleased with how we have progressed. We lost to Syston and DK earlier in the season and we probably realised then that promotion may be beyond us. After that the goal changed to remaining unbeaten at home and we have done that.

“We have also beaten Syston and DK in the last few weeks and really found our identity.

“There is a lot to look forward to. The new clubhouse is being built and there is a lot of stuff going on off the field.

“There are some incredible people who keep this club going. I get the fun bit, which is to coach.

“It’s going to be a big couple of years for the club and hopefully we can deliver on the field.”

Last Saturday’s clash saw Bridgnorth run in seven tries through George Newman (two), Cal Bradbury, Nick Selway, , Tom Foster, Luis Evitt and TJ Ajuchi. Elliot Murphy added four conversions and Will Biddell one.

“It was an exciting game of rugby,” said Smallman. “It was a good way to end the season.”

Bridgnorth turn their attentions to cup rugby on Saturday when they host Wimbledon in the first of their three Regional One Championship Pool Three clashes.