Market Drayton mourn the loss of ‘Lala’

Market Drayton rugby

Lala, a former Lance Corporal with the Royal Irish Regiment at Tern Hill Barracks, died while at work on Sunday night.

The 39-year-old had played for the Ravens for many years and lived in the town since leaving the army.

Drayton president Paul Savill led the tributes to the popular and well respected player. He said: “The Market Drayton Rugby Club family were stunned and saddened by the sudden and untimely death of player and club stalwart, Samuela ‘Lala’ Lalakota.

“He leaves a young family and many friends and the thoughts and prayers of all at the rugby club and the local community are with his family.

“Lala was an excellent player for and supporter of Market Drayton RFC, for whom he played for many years.

“This includes his support at the junior section with his son on Sunday mornings.

“He was a gentleman on and off the pitch and he will be sorely missed.”