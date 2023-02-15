All Blacks dig deep for a dramatic home triumph

Bridgnorth in action

After establishing a 26-20 half-time advantage in the Regional One Midlands clash, the All Blacks then found themselves trailing 40-26 and in danger of seeing this season’s perfect record at the Edgar Davies Ground come to an end.

But not for the first time during this campaign, the hosts showed tremendous character to dig out a 47-40 victory.

George Newman took the individual honours with a hat-trick of tries while Morgan French, Connor Nicholls, Loti Molitika and Adam Ellis also touched down. Will Biddell added six conversions. Head coach Bryan Smallman was delighted with the win but admitted there were things to work on.

“If you had just rocked up at Bridgnorth to watch a game of rugby, then it was great entertainment,” he said. “I think defence was optional for both sides!

“We made some elementary mistakes and weren’t very smart or clinical at times, but there is a lot of character in the side.

“We turned round 26-20 in our favour and I was fairly happy.

“I thought we started the second half brightly then all of a sudden we are starring down a barrel, 40-26 down.

“We unloaded the bench and the momentum started to swing our way. We scored three tries, the last with about three minutes to go. We then had to defend a couple of five-metre lineouts, but we managed to do that.

“I think that’s the fourth tine this season we have had to come from 14-20 points down in a game.

“It’s great that we can do that but it’s not something I want us to be doing every week.”

The win saw Bridgnorth close the gap on second-placed Bromsgrove, who lost at Kenilworth, to three points and with two games in hand.

And the All Blacks will be chasing another home success on Saturday when they host Oundle.