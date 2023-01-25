Hornets lose their way on foggy day

rugger

Not a great day for spectators with the action hardly visible on the opposite side of the pitch, players almost disappearing into the mist.

Stafford opened the scoring with two converted tries with Hornets responding on 25 minutes from a 5 metre scrum pushing Stafford back over the line for Andy Patchett to touch down and Dan Robison to add the conversion. The match then became scrappy with a lot of stoppages but Stafford still managed to score 3 further converted tries to take the score 35-7 at half time.

In the second half Hornets grew into the game using their forward power and on 10 minutes from a scrum the ball was passed out to the backs for Jack Howse to burst through the defence to touch down and Robison to convert.

Nine minutes later Stafford scored their seventh and final converted try to extend their lead to 42-14. Hornets battled on with Reece McCallister scoring a brace of tries his second just before the final whistle, Robison converting both for a final score of 42-28 and a consolation try bonus point.