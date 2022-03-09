Ludlow maintain top four push with another win

Trevor Patchett

A 43-0 success at Worcester left Ludlow sitting in fourth spot, five points clear of fifth-placed Newbold on Avon with five games remaining.

It was the fifth time this season that Ludlow have stopped the opposition scoring and head coach Mikey Jones is hoping for more of the same between now and the end of the season. “Our defence impressed again,” said Jones. “We have ‘nilled’ a few sides this season and hopefully we can do it again in the last few games.

“We knew we would put points on the board so it was about trying to limit Worcester to very few.

“It was a very good day and a very good performance. The main focus now is to finish fourth. I think third is perhaps a little bit too much of an ask but you never know, there was some strange results at the weekend.

“We have Malvern away on Saturday and then a big game against Newbold who are pushing us for fourth.

“We need to beat them to create a bit more space between us and them.”

Tom Amplett (two), Jack Small, Rhys Perkins, Charlie Doyle, Ben Chamberlain and Jim Alderson scored the tries on Saturday while Jack Lines added four conversions.

The only downside in Worcestershire was the injury sustained by second row forward Phil Oliver.

“It looks like Phil has tweaked his ACL,” said Jones. “He has already had an ACL reconstruction on the same knee and we are hoping it is just a tweak, but he will be out for a while.”