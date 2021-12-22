Bridgnorth set to spend Christmas at the top after impressive victory

Action from Bridgnorth’s impressive 31-12 Midlands Premier victory against Broadstreet Picture: Robert Nicholls

A 31-12 success at Broadstreet, plus postponements for rivals Newport, Sheffield and Bromsgrove saw North climb into pole position in the Midlands Premier as they head into the festive break.

Elliott Murphy led the victory charge at the weekend with two tries and three conversions while Callum Bradbury, Gregg Szczepanski and Scott McKenzie also touched down.

It was the hosts who struck first with an unconverted try but North hit back quickly when Bradbury scored following a good kick and chase. Murphy added the conversion.

Szczepanski then struck after a great offload in the tackle by Ben Rochelle to earn the visitors a 12-5 half-time lead.

North took charge after the break and extended their advantage when Murphy started a counter attack in his own 22 which, after several passes, he finished in the corner before adding the extras.

A good turnover by skipper Jonah Boyce then allowed North to break free and grab a converted try through McKenzie.

An infringement saw the hosts reduced to 14 and Bridgnorth took advantage with some good handling in the backs providing Murphy with the chance to bag his second try, which he converted to extend the lead to 31-5.

Broadstreet claimed the final score of the day with an unconverted try.