Whitchurch coach Scott Sturdy set to shuffle his pack

Only four points separates the sides, with Whitchurch sitting two places higher in fifth position in the Midlands One West.

After losing narrowly 19-15 to second-place Lichfield last time out, ending a six-game winning run, Sturdy now faces picking a squad with up to eight players unavailable tomorrow.

“Lichfield deserved to win, they were outstanding and completed their game plan,” he said.

“We’re disappointed and it’s a difficult time for us with lambing season.

“A combination of work and injuries means five starters and two of three of their replacements will be missing.

“That’ll make the game interesting and for me we’re underdogs.

“It’ll be a challenge for us, but as a local derby it has the motivation for us.

“We don’t see it as gaining bragging rights, we just want to finish as high up as we can.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, Ludlow go into the game on the back of an impressive 60-10 victory over Old Halesonians and coach Mikey Jones is looking forward to the derby.

“It’s quite a big deal, we’ve always looked at them as a big side so a win would be huge for us,” he said.

“They have very good set-pieces and are very physical so they’ll want to stop the way we’re playing.”

Tomorrow’s fixtures

Advertising

Midlands Premier: Burton v Bridgnorth; Newport v Sandbach.

Midlands One West: Ludlow v Whitchurch.

Midlands Two West (North): Stafford v Shrewsbury.

Midlands Three West (North): Cleobury Mortimer v Harborne; Uttoxeter v Telford Hornets.

Midlands Four West (North): Rugeley v Market Drayton; Warley v Clee Hill.

Midlands Five West (South): Bishops Castle v Chaddesley Corbett.