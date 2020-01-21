Bridgnorth suffer another loss

This result, and the poor run of form, has dealt the All Blacks’ Midlands Premier play-off bid a blow and they are now 10 points behind Sheffield in second place, writes Daniel White.

Going into the game, the hosts and their visitors were separated by just seven points, sitting fourth and fifth in the table.

In the opening stages Bridgnorth were sloppy – individual errors and a high penalty count led to them falling 12-0 down in the first 30 minutes.

The All Blacks started to get a foothold in the game, but during a promising attack, a ball was knocked on and Bromsgrove capitalised with their right winger scored an unconverted try.o make it 0-17.

Shortly before the break, coach Brian Smallman made two changes bringing on Ben Rochelle and Joe Cave, which had a positive impact as Llew Williams struck a penalty to make it 17-3.

Despite improving as the first half went on, the All Blacks started sloppily again in the second with the visiting side scoring another penalty.

Bridgnorth then missed an opportunity, following a charge down which should have resulted in a try.

After a sustained spell of pressure, Connor Nicholls finally scored an unconverted try for the hosts to reduce the deficit. But just as a possible comeback looked on, it was off again. Bromsgrove scored another try to secure a bonus point.

After a series of scrums, the referee awarded Bridgnorth a penalty try, which was the final score of the day.

Bridgnorth turn their attentions to cup action on Saturday when they face Dudley Kingswinford in the semi-final of the North Midlands Cup.

The fixture is a repeat of last year’s final, which Bridgnorth won 20-17.

Bridgnorth are looking to become the first team to retain the Cup since Luctonians did so in 2007/08 and 2008/09.

The All Blacks will be hoping that Charley Wright will have recovered from a shoulder injury, which forced him off against Bromsgrove.