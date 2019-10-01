Whitchurch up and running with a try fest

Availability issues have hampered Whitchurch during the early weeks of the campaign, but they made light of those problems as they powered in 10 tries on their way to a 60-10 success.

And coach Scott Sturdy was delighted to see his side back to their best.

“It was good to get the first win and after the first 15 minutes or so we dominated the game,” said Sturdy.

“We have seen in the the other games that we have the capability to score great tries and that was the case on Saturday.

“It has been about finding more consistency with the ball in hand.

“We did that, and as a result we had much more possession and were able to go on and dominate the game.

“I was a bit disappointed that we conceded a try late on in the game but we were much more like our old selves, which was very pleasing to see.”

Jake Dodwell led the try spree for the Edgeley Park men with a hat-trick of scores.

Henry Hockenhull and Luca Owen-Youens both touched down twice while Tom Davies, Jonathan Cope and Ryan Horton all crossed the line once. Horton also added five conversions.