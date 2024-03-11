That’s entertainment! Telford Tigers win a FOURTEEN goal thriller

The Tigers, who sit sixth, have registered back-to-back wins and three victories from their last four matches.

And Watkins was delighted to fall the right side of a “rollercoaster” affair against a direct rival in the table.

He said: “What a rollercoaster of a game. We made a great start to get four up after the first period.

“We then had a middle period we don’t want to experience ever again, giving up six unanswered goals looking very disjointed and with a lot going on I didn’t like. We then had a third period where we came out and executed perfectly what we needed to do, coming from a goal behind we showed a lot of quality.

“I’m sure the fans got the full value of the ticket money tonight and we had loads of momentum changes and ups and downs. It is an important two points against a close rival in the league.”

Telford flew out of the traps and drew first blood when Jaden Peca shot low into the corner after Fin Howells played the puck into his path inside five minutes. They added a second when Vladimir Luka finished off a fine move and James Smith extended their advantage when he twisted and turned before shooting between his own legs to find the net.

Jesse Sutton scored his first of the evening to cap a sensational first period when he was found by an inch perfect pass by Peca.

But Raiders rallied in the second period after switching net minders, with Brad Windebank being introduced between the sticks.

It took Raiders less than 30 seconds to pull one back when Adam Laishram capitalised on some slack play from Brad Day to score.

Laishram bagged his brace six minutes later and Raiders found themselves just one behind courtesy of a power play goal from Jake Sylvester, who then doubled his tally when his equaliser left Tigers stunned a minute later.

Raiders were unrelenting and were two ahead as Laishram and Sylvester completed their hat-tricks. Telford called a time out as they searched for a reprieve and reduced the deficit just before the end of the second period when Sutton tucked away Peca’s pass.

In the third period, Howells slammed the puck against the post, before Day was forced into a smart stop at the other end to deny Brandon Ayliffe. They levelled six minutes into the third period with Luka getting his second with a thunder bolt from a tight angle.

Windebeck was injured in the process and James returned to the action.

Telford retook the lead when Louie Newell added the finishing touches following a tidy exchange between Tom Byrne and Smith.

Sutton completed his hat-trick to secure the victory three minutes from time as he kept his composure with a confident finish when sent through on goal by Smith’s pass.