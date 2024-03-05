Double Laidler League joy for victorious seconds

The game began with palpable tension as both teams battled in the highly anticipated title decider, but Tigers wasted no time in asserting their dominance as they took the lead two minutes and 36 seconds into the game through Simon Harrison.

Telford extended their lead to two when Harrison picked up his second goal after poor Sutton defence a loose puck found itself at the back of the Sting net.

Elliot Meadows pulled a goal back, but Tigers’ Karol Jets snuck in a shot to restore the Tigers’ two-goal advantage.

The second period was reasonably clean from both sides, with only one penalty handed out.

There was also a goal apiece as Sutton got another back before captain Oli Hunt fired Tigers into a 4-2 lead.

With 10 minutes left of the game, Sting were still putting up a game, trying to fight back, but Dan Mitchell eased the pressure for Telford by firing in a fifth goal.

And the romp to the league title was sealed by Paul Davies netting the sixth.

Following the final buzzer, jubilant celebrations erupted among the Telford Tigers players, staff, and passionate supporters as they revelled in the glory of their hard-earned victory, with scenes of confetti cannons in the stands and around the rink.

It came hot on the heels of the Tigers’ Laidler Cup triumph over Sutton Jets, Ben Washburn, Filip Supa, Charlie Hammerton and Mitchell netted in a 5-2 victory to seal an 8-7 success on aggregate.