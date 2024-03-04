Tom Watkins unhappy with a lack of bite from Telford Tigers

Hosts Lightning served up some revenge at Planet Ice Milton Keynes after Tigers’ unexpected 3-2 success against the high-flyers the previous weekend.

The home side were comfortable 3-0 winners and visiting boss Watkins was especially disappointed with his patched-up side’s display in periods one and two, at the end of which Milton Keynes had already earned their three-goal advantage.

Tigers remained sixth after the defeat and still well-placed for a spot in the end-of-season play-offs in the spring.

Watkins said: “It was a poor effort and attitude for two periods this evening. We didn’t play with any grit or physicality, certainly didn’t compete at the level that is expected and that showed in our possession and lack of offence.

“We didn’t find any quality on the puck, turned lots of pucks over 10 feet inside the offensive blue line and we never got going tonight.”

While Lightning were worthy winners, the opening goal in the early moments owed much to good fortune as Mack Stewart’s shot crashed into the side of the net and deceived Tigers netminder Brad Day, at the same time falling perfect to Liam Stewart to convert.

Tigers, still short-benched due to availability and with Ryan Leese and Connor Lee also on the sidelines, fell further behind in the opening period to the familiar figure of Rory Herrman.

The former Tigers forward was sent through on goal and the American confidently sent Day the wrong way before finishing into an empty net for his 100th Lightning point.

Telford’s Jesse Sutton crashed a shot off the post before Jaden Peca missed the puck when well-placed but the visitors struggled to build any momentum.

Herrman had the simpler task of doubling his own tally and adding a third for MK after Day had parried away Dillon Lawrence’s shot.

Watkins’ side made a fight of the third period and were unfortunate to find Lightning netminder Jordan Hedley in inspired form.

The home side, six points off leaders Leeds Knights, maintained possession and managed the clock well to ensure Telford did not register a goal or any way back into the one-sided contest.